Danielle Brooks candidly talks about 'The Color Purple's filming problems

Danielle Brooks exerted every effort to make the big-screen adaptation of The Color Purple a reality.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, the 34-year-old actress disclosed that she used stand-ins to film a well-known dinner table scene when "everyone caught COVID."

"You know, it's one thing to do it in that day. You know, we're gonna do this scene, let's call it scene number 15. We're doing scene number 15 this day. We are allotting so many hours to that scene," she explained.

"Well, we did that scene with nobody there but Corey [Hawkins] and myself because what was happening was everyone caught COVID, so now I'm just acting with stand-ins and Corey and myself in the room," she said.

The scene had to be filmed three times on three different days due to the circumstances.

"[They] called me back the next day because they were like, 'This is great, but we want to get it because now more cast is free and COVID free,'" the Orange Is the New Black alum continued.

"We do it again another day, and what people don't know is going from, you know, giving everything and letting it go, giving everything, letting it go, is a lot to do, but somehow we made it through after the third time and having everyone there and COVID free, we got what we got," she said.

Brooks stated that she was "okay" with having to recreate them even though she wasn't sure which take was used.

"They were great, but they were like, 'We just want to have Fantasia [Barrino]'s shoulder in the shot,' and I was like, 'You kidding me? Y'all didn't think about that when I was doing it with nobody there with an extra?' You know, I'm like, 'You kidding me?' That's okay. You know, the things we do for our craft," Brooks explained.

"The stuff we do for our craft, the sacrifices, and I would do it a hundred times over now. I definitely would," she later added.