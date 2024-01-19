Michael B. Jordan to star in new Ryan Coogler project

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler working together once again

Michael B. Jordan is once again teaming up with Ryan Coogler.



Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan, who worked together on Fruitvale Station, are teaming up again on a new original film that Coogler and his production company Proximity Media are producing, scripting, and Jordan will star in.

Coogler wrote the original screenplay for the movie, which is his first since Fruitvale Station. Other than the fact that it's a genre picture, not much is known about it.

Through his Proximity Media company, Coogler collaborates with Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian on productions. Rebecca Cho, an executive producer from Proximity.

Coogler and Jordan have already collaborated on Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther. This movie will be their fourth joint venture.

Jordan recently wrapped up a successful year as a director, having returned to his iconic role as Addonnis Creed in Creed III.

Marvel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, another huge smash that brought in over $800 million at the box office worldwide, was most recently directed by Ryan Coogler.

M88 and WME are Jordan and Coogler's representatives.