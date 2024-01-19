Allison Holker: Ellen DeGeneres was a huge support system after Stephen Boss death

Allison Holker describes Ellen DeGeneres her 'support system'

Ellen DeGeneres has been a constant support for Allison Holker after her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ tragic death.



“I have so many incredible people around me. Ellen was a huge support system for me and still is,” said Holker while speaking on Thursday’s episode of the Viall Files podcast.

Reflecting on DeGeneres, Holker stated, “She would always just have such wise words for me, and I would say that outside of me and our dearest friends, she knew him better than anyone else too.”

“[Ellen] knew him [and] she spent a lot of time with him,” remarked Holker.

The So, You Think You Can Dance star pointed out, “We’ve had these really beautiful conversations about it and him and share in laughter and grief.”

“But, she’d always come through with some really solid, sound advice for me, for my future, getting through everything and for my kids. She’s been so lovely,” added the 35-year-old.

Boss was best known as DeGeneres’ talk show DJ from 2014 to 2022 and died by suicide at the age of 40 in December 2022.

Holker issued a statement at the time of his passing, writing, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us.”

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” she added.