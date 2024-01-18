Prince Harry returning to UK to support William amid Princess Kate, King Charles health scares

Prince Harry returning to UK to support William

Prince Harry is expected to travel to the UK to put a united front with his brother Prince William as the royal family is going through some difficult phase after Princess Kate and King Charles's health scares.

Princess Kate underwent abdominal surgery on Tuesday. She will remain in hospital for the next 10 to fifteen days. Prince William has reportedly cut back on public duties to support his wife.

On the other hand, the 75-year-old monarch is set to attend hospital next week for treatment for an enlarged prostate. Buckingham Palace said the King's condition is benign but he will undergo a "corrective procedure".



Prince Harry is said to be planning to stay with his father during his time in hospital. He will also visit the London Clinic to inquire after his sister-in law Kate's health, a source has claimed.

The insider added: "Meghan won't accompany her husband to the UK as she will stay with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in the US."

The Duke of Sussex, who lives in Montecito with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, was last in his home country in September to attend the annual awards event for WellChild.



During his short stay, he also paid his respect to the late Queen on the anniversary of her death while on his way to Germany for the sixth iteration of his Invictus Games.

"The Duke is ready to take a security risk for his loved ones after learning about the two senior royals' health scares," the insider has claimed.