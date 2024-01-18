Jodie Foster on being a child actor: ‘I don’t recommend it for anybody’

Jodie Foster quickly rose to fame and became one of the most successful actresses of her time

Jodie Foster wants others to learn from her experiences.

Particularly, the former child star – who swiftly became one of the most successful actresses of her time – warned others to not follow in her footsteps of growing up in the spotlight.

“It is weird growing up as a public figure. I don’t recommend it for anybody. I think it’s a tough road. Especially when you start so young,” Foster, 61, noted on her appearance on Wednesday’s episode of the Today Show.

“It’s a long road of figuring out, like, who you are and who’s your job and what part of you is your job – all that stuff,” she noted.

However, the Silence of the Lambs star noted that she has finally found peace in her 60s.

Calling her 60th birthday over a year ago “one of the best days of [her] life,” Foster reflected that as soon as she turned 60, “suddenly, nothing really mattered and everything’s a bonus.”

She further explained, “I was just happy and content, and I wasn’t competing with my old self. I had no expectations for what was happening, and I was ready for what was gonna come.”

When host Hoda Kotb asked Foster when she began “feeling comfortable in [her] own skin,” the Oscar winner replied, “I don’t know, ‘cause that’s a daily thing, right? ‘How is today?’”

The Oscar-winner continued, “So, I guess, you know, you just have to have hope that you get more good days than bad.”