Jason Momoa sustains strong bond with Lenny Kravitz after Lisa Bonet divorce

Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz continue to maintain a strong bond despite the Aquaman star's recent divorce from Lisa Bonet.

At a recent industry event, the 44-year-old Momoa and the 59-year-old Kravitz, engaged in extensive conversation, Us Weekly shared.

This interaction affirms their enduring "good friendship," which has persevered despite the changes in their blended family dynamic.

It's worth noting that Bonet was previously married to Kravitz from 1987 to 1993, and they share a daughter, Zoë, who is now 35.

“They were laughing and joking a lot,” the eyewitness exclusively told Us on Tuesday, January 16. “They hugged when they first saw each other and it was obvious they had a really good rapport.”

The rendezvous occurred shortly after Bonet, 56, filed for divorce from Momoa on January 8. Despite the recent personal developments, the eyewitness noted that Momoa, the Justice League actor, appeared to be "in great spirits" during the event and thoroughly enjoyed socializing and mingling with others.

Bonet and Momoa publicly announced their split in January 2022 after five years of marriage.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the former couple wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time.



“And so, we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy, but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”