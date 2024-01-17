Paris Hilton celebrates son Pheonix’s first birthday: ‘Endlessly grateful’

Paris Hilton welcomed both her children with husband Carl Reum through surrogacy

Paris Hilton’s little one turned one year old on Tuesday.

The mom-of-two took to Instagram Tuesday to commemorate the milestone moment and celebrate her baby son Phoenix’s first birthday.

The 42-year-old socialite marked the occasion with a series of sweet snaps of Phoenix over the past year, along with some heartwarming, tear-jerking words dedicated to her oldest child.

“One year ago, a beautiful angel baby entered our lives, bringing so much love and happiness,” she reminisced in the caption.

She continued to gush over her baby boy, writing, “My precious little one, you are more than a dream come true. You make my life complete.”

Hilton, who also welcomed daughter London later that same year in 2023, further reflected on motherhood, “Every day with you is a priceless gift, and I’m endlessly grateful to be your mommy.”

The Paris in Love star concluded, “Celebrating your first of many birthdays, Baby P – here’s to a lifetime of laughter, love, and wonderful adventures with our cutesie crew!” adding, “Happy 1st Birthday!”



Hilton’s various celebrity friends, including Heidi Klum, Christiana Milan, and Kyle Richards, shared in her joy, wishing Phoenix Happy Birthday as well.

The doting mother welcomed both her children with husband Carl Reum through surrogacy in 2023.