Blake Lively gushes about ‘sister’ America Ferrera after Critics’ Choice Awards victory

Blake Lively praises America Ferrera after 2024 Critics' Choice Awards win for Barbie

Blake Lively can’t be more of praise for her “sister” America Ferrera.



Lively, 36, showered Ferrera with praises after former costar's 2024 Critics' Choice Awards victory and inspirational speech on Sunday, January 14.

“Give this woman every stage, every statue, every microphone forever please,” Lively wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday, January 15, res-haring a trim from the awards show.

“My god we are blessed to orbit in the same times as you my sister, @Americaferrera.”

Blake Lively/Instagram

In the video, Ferrera, 39, grinned broadly as she expressed how grateful she was to get the SeeHer Award for playing Gloria in the 2023 Barbie film.

“Receiving the SeeHer Award for my contributions to more authentic portrayals of women and girls [couldn’t] be more meaningful to me.

Because I grew up as a first-generation Honduran American girl in love with TV, film and theater, who desperately wanted to be a part of a storytelling legacy that I could not see myself reflected in,” Ferrera said after earning a standing ovation from the audience, including costar Ryan Gosling, who played Ken in the blockbuster hit.

She added, “Of course, I could feel myself in characters who were strong and complex. But these characters rarely, if ever, looked like me. I yearned to see people like myself on screen as full humans.”

The actress recalled starting work in Hollywood two decades ago, it “seemed impossible that anyone could make a career portraying fully dimensional Latina characters.”

Ferrera credited writers, directors, producers, and other crew members who made the decision to "rewrite outdated stories and to challenge deeply entrenched biases" regarding Latina culture for the shift in portrayal.

“We are all worthy of having our lives richly and authentically reflective,” Ferrera saod towards the end, thanking her Barbie counterparts.

She concluded with a nod to he male costars, saying, “Thank you to our Kens — Noah Baumbach, Tom Ackerley, David Heyman and Ryan Gosling — for all being man enough to support women’s work. You are all brilliant and you are more than Kenough.”



