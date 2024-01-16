Daniel Radcliffe pitches Quinta Brunson as his 'perfect' leading lady in romcom

file footage

Daniel Radcliffe has spilled on his preferred genre of film he’d like to work on next.



The Harry Potter star looked dapper in a maroon tux paired with a white button down as he walked the red carpet at the 2024 Emmys on Monday, Jan. 16.

Speaking to Variety, the father of one expressed his interest in starring in a romantic comedy with his Weird: The Al Yankovic Story costar, Quinta Brunson.

"I'd love to do more rom-coms," he said. "I did one of them once, and it was super fun. So yeah, something like that."

When asked about the potential leading lady starred opposite him, Radcliffe was quick to name Brunson over a commonality.

"We should do something together," the actor enthused, adding, “And we’re a perfect height match, so really there’s a future in this.”

Brunson and Radcliffe recently shared a screen in the 2022 musical biopic of musician ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, with the latter in titular role.

Meanwhile, the Abbott Elementary star embodied talk show host Oprah Winfrey in her prime during the ‘80s.