Daniel Radcliffe pitches Quinta Brunson as his 'perfect' leading lady in romcom

Daniel Radcliffe has spilled on his preferred genre of film he’d like to work on next.
The Harry Potter star looked dapper in a maroon tux paired with a white button down as he walked the red carpet at the 2024 Emmys on Monday, Jan. 16.
Speaking to Variety, the father of one expressed his interest in starring in a romantic comedy with his Weird: The Al Yankovic Story costar, Quinta Brunson.
"I'd love to do more rom-coms," he said. "I did one of them once, and it was super fun. So yeah, something like that."
When asked about the potential leading lady starred opposite him, Radcliffe was quick to name Brunson over a commonality.
"We should do something together," the actor enthused, adding, “And we’re a perfect height match, so really there’s a future in this.”
Brunson and Radcliffe recently shared a screen in the 2022 musical biopic of musician ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, with the latter in titular role.
Meanwhile, the Abbott Elementary star embodied talk show host Oprah Winfrey in her prime during the ‘80s.
A critically acclaimed spin-off falls short of the ultimate television accolade
Elton John is the 19th person to become an EGOT winner
Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers paid tribute to Norman Lear during a memorian segment
John Stamos alluded in his memoir that Rebecca Romijn cheated on him towards the end of their marriage
Kieran Culkin also asked his wife about expanding their family
Pedro Pascal was presenting an award at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, when a moment was censored