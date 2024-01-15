'Immature' Meghan Markle advised to learn valuable lessons from Queen Mary

'Immature' Meghan Markle advised to learn valuable lessons from Princess Mary

Meghan Markle was brutally compared to Queen Mary, who earned her family's trust with her dedication and notable personality traits while being a commoner, unlike the Duchess of Sussex.

In conversation with Fabulous Magazine, royal expert Jennie Bond shared, "She moved from her native Australia to Denmark, and it must have been quite a jolt for Mary, just like moving to the UK was for Meghan - and yet Mary still made a real effort to succeed."

Jennie lauded the new Queen of Denmark, saying, "She learned Danish and put her best efforts into understanding the hierarchy of royal life."

The expert explained that Mary, who was a successful career woman, "understood her place in the royal family" after marrying then-Prince Frederik X.



"And of course, unlike Meghan, she knew that one day, she would be top dog with all the clout that Meghan probably wanted for herself," the royal commentator stated.

The expert believes the former Suits actress 'failed' because of her different "personality and a level of maturity."

Jennie said, "It’s a great shame because I actually think a happy Meghan Markle would have been a valuable addition to a modern British monarchy."