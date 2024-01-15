Tom Holland makes adorable confession about Zendaya after split rumours

Zendaya and Tom Holland first met on the set of 2017's 'Spiderman: Homecoming'

Tom Holland and Zendaya love to reminisce about the early days of their friendship-turned-relationship.

Amid speculation that the internet’s favourite couple had split up, Holland , 27, put all rumours to rest as he confessed that he and Zendaya, 27, – who are very much still together – love to re-watch their movie Spiderman: Homecoming, which is where they first met and swiftly became close friends.

“Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spiderman 1 and reminisce about being 19 making those movies again,” he confessed to Extra on the 2024 Critics Choice Awards red carpet on Sunday.

“I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special. It’s such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth.”

In the hit 2017 Marvel film, Holland played the titular teenage superhero, while Zendaya played his love interest Mary Jane Watson – when they were both just teens.

They reprised their roles for the next two installations over the following years, sparking romance rumours with their close bond both on and off screen.

However, their relationship was only confirmed as recently as 2021.

They have since kept their relationship under wraps, but Holland was recently forced to address online speculation that he had Zendaya had broken up.

When asked by TMZ if the rumours were true, he simply responded, “No, absolutely not.”