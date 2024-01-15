Robert Irwin, girlfriend Rorie Buckey’s Valentine’s Day plans revealed

Robert Irwin’s girlfriend Rorie Buckey shared what is in store for their Valentine’s Day before they jet off to Africa in March.

The 19-year-old, who is also the niece of late actor, Heath Ledger, took to her Instagram to reveal that she and her beau will be enjoying a romantic dinner date at his family’s Warrior Restaurant & Bar.

Rorie shared a photo of a delicious looking three-course dinner package on Sunday that the establishment is offering couples for the lovers’ day.

“Valentine's Day at Warrior. See you there,” she wrote atop the image.

Robert and Rorie recently went on a winter holiday in Canada and then headed to US. The couple was also joined by Rorie’s twin sister, Scarlett who was spotted with them at the LAX airport last week.

The Valentine’s Day plans come ahead of the Wildlife Warrior's hosting debut for the 10th season of the Channel 10 reality show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! which will be shot in Africa. He will be hosting alongside Julia Morris, replacing longtime host Chris Brown.

Previously, the son of late Steve ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Irwin, 20, revealed to the Daily Telegraph that his whole family, including his girlfriend, will be accompanying him to his trip to the jungle.

Amid the many rumours about a possible proposal, it remains to be seen if Robert and Rorie will be affianced by the time they return from Africa.