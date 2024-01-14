Luke Hemmings teases new solo music to drop 'sooner than you think'

file footage

Luke Hemmings sent internet down a spiral after revealing that he will be releasing solo music “sooner than you think.”



The 27-year-old singer made an appearance at the 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO on Saturday, Jan. 13, where he was asked if there was “something cool you might wanna [sic] tell about”.

“Well… I am making some new songs for me,” he shared, adding: “Some new solo tunes that might come out at some point soon.”

“… Sooner than you think,” Hemmings teased.

Besides the group activities with the band, the Australian singer also previously released a 12-track solo project titled, When Facing the Things We Turn Away From in 2021, which was met with an outpouring of love and support.

“For someone who poured everything into writing these 12 songs, it’s ironic that I’m at a loss for words," he enthused at the time.

"Blown away by the support so far and so grateful to everyone who takes a chance to listen to this record. When Facing the Things We Turn Away From is now yours. What a beautiful dream,” Hemmings added.