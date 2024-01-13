Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel relationship in trouble?

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel marriage in trouble due to Britney Spears' memoir: Sourcce

Britney Spears’ memoir has prompted tension between Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s relationship.



A source spilled to Life & Style, “Britney’s book revelations brought up more of Jessica’s trust issues.”

Even though the couple showed a united front at the Trolls Band Together premiere in November 2023, the source dished, “Everyone thought it was super calculated.”

“The truth is, Jessica is tired of trying to get past things with Justin,” revealed an insider.

The source told the outlet, “It's a wait-and-see situation in terms of whether they can make their marriage last.”

“Nobody wants a divorce. Justin and Jessica have two great kids, and they’d love to make it work — it just may be too late,” added an insider.

Britney made shocking revelations in her memoir, The Woman In Me, in which she accused Justin of cheating on her and convincing her to get an abortion.

Justin tied the knot with Jessica in 2012 and despite tension, the couple believed to be “going strong”.

Earlier in December 2023, Jessica defended her husband during his Las Vegas concert and even received a shout out from the Can't Stop the Feeling! singer after the show via Instagram.

Meanwhile, Justin had deleted all of his photos from social media earlier this week.