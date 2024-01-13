Paula Abdul sings praises for Ariana Grande's 'Cold Hearted': 'What an honour'

Paula Abdul followed Ariana Grande's advice in her new song "Yes, And?" to "say that s--- with your chest," and she did it on Friday after seeing the music video.



Abdul, 61, gushedly applauded the 30-year-old pop artist for incorporating allusions from her 1989 music video for Cold Hearted, which was released four years before Grande's birth, into the "Yes, And?" music video.

“WOW! Waking up to see Ariana Grande pay homage to ‘Cold Hearted’ in her new music video ‘Yes, and?’ was EVERYTHING!!!” Abdul wrote on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. “What an honor! What was your favorite part of the video? I love you, Ari!!!”

“i love you too, sweetest queen!,” Grande replied in an Instagram comment. “thank you for your brilliance and for inspiring me (and so many people) endlessly!”

Christian Breslauer, the “Yes, And?” director, also left a comment: “One of my favorite videos of all time. Hope we did it justice in your eyes”

Fans first noticed that Grande's video shared a plot, setup, and hat with Abdul's Cold Hearted early on January 12. Abdul emphasised the point hours later in an Instagram post that included a side-by-side video comparison.

In their individual videos, pop stars don papillon hats and perform choreography reminiscent of Bob Fosse.