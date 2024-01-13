April Ferry, ‘Maverick,’ ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Rome’ Designer Dead at 91

April Ferry dies in 91

April Ferry won’t be there to design any more costumes for Hollywood’s biggest designs.



The Costume Designers Guild reports that April Ferry, an Oscar-nominated costume designer, passed away on Thursday. She was 91.

Over the course of her more than five-decade career, Ferry has designed costumes for over 50 films and television shows. She has worked on shows like Game of Thrones and Rome, and she was nominated for an Oscar for the 1994 film Maverick.

She collaborated with directors on a number of films, including Richard Kelly's Southland Tales and Donnie Darko, John Hughes' Planes, Trains and Automobiles, John Hughes' The Edge of Love, and Jonathan Mostow's Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, U-571, and She's Having a Baby.

"Rome," a 2005 historical drama set during the height of the Roman Empire, was Ferry's debut television effort and won her an Emmy. Before eventually replacing Michele Clapton as the "Game of Thrones" costume designer for Season 6, she would refer to the position as "the job of a lifetime."

Science fiction has long been a favourite of Ferry's costume design work; recent credits include Jurassic World, Elysium, and 2014's RoboCop.

Ferry is survived by her grandchildren and children, Steve, David and Katy.