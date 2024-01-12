Jennifer Lawrence did THIS to Robert De Niro at Wedding Rehearsal Dinner

Jennifer Lawrence's wedding rehearsal was attended by Robert De Niro

Jennifer Lawrence did something unexpected to Robert De Niro at her Wedding Rehearsal Dinner.



Jennifer Lawrence wasn't having a great time during her wedding rehearsal dinner. Which is why she begged Robert De Niro to go home.

Speaking with E! News on the red carpet on January 7, Lawrence claimed that becoming a bride was quite stressful. She was concerned about other people, especially because the weather was not on her side.

“It’s so stressful,” she said. “You’re not having fun. You’re just like, ‘Is that person having fun?’”

That's when she noticed her costar in Joy, Robert De Niro, attempting to blend in.

“I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn’t know anybody and he’s kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, ‘No, this isn’t what he wants to be doing. I don’t want him here,’” she said.

“So I went over and whispered, I was like, ‘Go home’ and he was nice — he like talked to my parents and was polite — but I was like, ‘Go,'” she continued.

De Niro seconded, and Lawrence admitted, “That just genuinely made me feel better.”

Lawrence experienced further anxiety when she thought her guests could be cold.

“I’ll never forget — I was freaking out about the guests being cold, and all of my friends were lying they’re like, ‘Nobody’s cold, nobody’s cold, everything’s fine, everything’s fine,'” she recalled.

But her mother was honest with her.

“My mom was like, ‘It’s freezing out there, your grandmother almost died,” Lawrence recalled.

The art dealer Cooke Maroney and Lawrence were married in October 2019 at the Belcourt of Newport estate in Rhode Island.