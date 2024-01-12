Sofía Vergara shuts down host: ‘Modern Family’ star INSULTS journalist over accent insult

Sofía Vergara's on point answer to host on accent jab

Sofía Vergara didn’t let a slight hit at her Colombian accent, and came back with a strong response to the host during a recent interview.



The actress from Modern Family made an appearance on Tuesday's episode of Pablo Motos' talk show El Hormiguero in Spain, where the host made fun of Vergara's pronunciation of the name of her previous comedy.

“How do you say Modern Family?” Motos, 58, quipped to Vergara in Spanish, making her pause with confusion.

Vergara, 51, instantly fired back, “I say it wrong? Oh, because you speak better English than me? Ah.”

Motos continued to laugh awkwardly as the host of America's Got Talent turned her head away from him and displayed a clearly furious expression.

"How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States?" she asked the talking head, squinting her eyes as she spoke savagely. How many times were you nominated for a Golden Globe by them?

For her part as Gloria in the ABC mockumentary, Vergara has been nominated for four Emmys and four Golden Globes.

El Hormiguero, on the other hand, received one nomination for an Emmy in the non-scripted entertainment category in 2011, although it was not the winner.

Vergara's line of questions seemed to stun and embarrass the media star, yet she seemed to smile through it.

Vergara's Colombian character on Modern Family, which lasted for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020, would mispronounce English words and phrases, which would add comedic moments to the storyline.

However, the Chef actress received criticism for the television part she played, with many accusing her of stereotyping Latina women.