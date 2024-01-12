Taylor Swift drops more ‘Reputation (Taylor’s version)’ Easter eggs

Swifties, Ready for it?
Taylor Swift is seemingly serving up more Reputation (Taylor’s Version) Easter eggs coming, and the signs pointing to the imminent release of the newly re-recorded album are becoming clear as day.
Spotted enjoying a meal at the iconic Lucali pizzeria in Brooklyn alongside friends Zoe Kravitz and Blake Lively, the international pop sensation flaunted an ensemble that screamed Reputation – and her pals seemed to be in cahoots with the whole vibe as well.
Stepping out in her third green look in a week, the 13-time Grammy winner rocked a stylish long-sleeved velvet mini dress courtesy of the UK-based brand Little Lies.
Adding a touch of unmistakable Reputation flair, she strutted in a pair of 3.5-inch Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier over-the-knee boots adorned with that familiar serpentine design and a gothic font – suspiciously reminiscent of the album imagery from 2017.
Swifties will know that the reptilian design took center stage in her iconic Look What You Made Me Do music video and throughout her Reputation world tour.
Naturally, fans started losing their minds over Swift’s latest Rep-era Easter egg – her first being at the Golden Globes and the second one at a casual outing Tuesday where she sported green ‘fits.
“SHES SUCH A TEASE!!! TAYLOR GIVE US REP TV NOW!!!” one fan exclaimed on the Swifties for Eternity Instagram account.
“OMFG!!! Green dress with [snake emoji] boots!????” wrote another.
Adding to the speculation, another Instagram user astutely pointed out that Blake Lively, sporting a $545 red, black, and gold-striped sweater, might also be in on the Easter egg.
“Also no one is talking about Blake wearing the colors of a king snake,” they posited.
