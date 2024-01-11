Queen Camilla brings Meghan Markle to earth with major blow

Camilla's podcast dominates Apple, Spotify charts in major blow to Meghan Markle

Queen Camilla's new podcast has shot to the top of the charts in major blow to her daughter-in-law Meghan Markle.

The 76-year-old British Queen has seemingly brought the former Hollywood actress to earth with major success as her Reading Room podcast which has been a roaring success since its first episode released earlier this week, dominating the Apple and Spotify charts.

Camilla has managed to snatch either the top spot or be in the top five across the globe as it dominates the Arts and Books categories.

The Queen officially launched her first podcast - a much-anticipated companion to her book club - on Monday (January 8), sending warnings to the Duchess of Sussex that she's more talented than the former Suits star.

While the newly crowned Queen doesn't host the show herself, she does join in during some episodes, which capture discussions between herself and a collection of high-profile guests.



In Australia, it topped the Arts as well as the Books sections. In Canada, the Queen's Reading Room came first in the Books section and fifth in the overall arts category. In the US, the podcast current ranks fifth in Books and 12th in Arts.

several royal fans and commentators have labelled the Queen's success a "swipe" to Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast which flopped back in 2022 and resulted in Spotify axing their deal with the Duchess. A PR expert suggested Camilla's podcast will give her a chance to "get her own back" on Harry and Meghan.