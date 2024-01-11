Prince Harry paying for aviation honour after royal military snub?

Prince Harry has been accused of paying the Aviation awards organzi

Prince Harry has drawn scrutiny after he was announced as one of the inductees of Aviation Hall of Fame.

The Duke of Sussex is set to receive the honour as a “living legend” for his “significant contribiutions in the aerospace industry” at the 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards on Jan. 19.

Critics have come forward to denounce the ceremony, calling out the organisers over Harry’s unwarranted inclusion.

Many also presumed that the Spare author paid the organisation to be inducted alongside the likes of late renowned astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong.

“Is this a joke? What is the legendary stuff that he has done? I am asking seriously! What the heck has he done?” wrote one user on social media, according to the Daily Mail.

“Not a joke, but a paid induction,” another argued. “The plus side is six other people are actual getting named awards. H is not. They must’ve really thought this was going to bring them good publicity.”

The news of the induction was first reported by royal author Omid Scobie, infamously known as Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘mouthpiece,’ on X, formerly Twitter.

"Prince Harry is to be inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation Hall of Fame, joining other aviators who have made "significant contributions in the aerospace industry", including Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong,” the tweet read.

"A ceremony will take place in Beverly Hills, CA on January 19,” added Scobie.