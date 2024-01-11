Prince Harry honoured in US after UK's snub

Prince Harry receives 'Living Legend of Aviation' award in US after UK military snub

Prince Harry, who was left out of military academy Sandhurst's guide to its 200 most notable officers in fresh snub, will be honoured in the US with "Living Legends of Aviation" award.

The Duke of Sussex - who served in the UK Army for 10 years - is one of the inductees at the 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards, which is set to be held in Beverly Hills on January 19.



King Charles III's youngest son will have double bliss at a time as the host at the event will be John Travolta, who famously danced with William and Harry's mom Princess Diana at a White House event in 1985.



A statement on the event’s website said: "Prince Harry is a humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate and environmentalist. He has dedicated his life to advancing causes that he is passionate about and that bring about permanent change for people and places."

Harry's new US hounour comes after he received a fresh snub from the UK as he was excluded from the military guide celebrating Sandhurst's top officers.

Vaughan Kent-Payne, author of the book, said: "not everybody who trained [there] was a good egg". He added that there were "a smattering of traitors and cads", seemingly in a brutally-veiled dig at Meghan Markle's husband Harry, who relocated to the US after quitting the royal job in 2020.

The Duke of Sussex proudly spoke of his military service in his memoir Spare, claiming he killed 25 people while on his second tour of duty in Afghanistan. He completed two tours of Afghanistan as a forward air controller and Apache helicopter pilot, and flew training missions in the UK, US, and Australia.