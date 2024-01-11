Travis Kelce 'hurt' over Jo Koy's nasty joke about Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is said to be heartbroken and preparing to react to the nasty Jo Koy's joke about his lovebird Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes last week.

Taylor appeared in good spirits and lilies were dancing on her cheeks at the beginning of the show, but suddenly the super popstar's evening turned sour after she found herself on the receiving end of several nasty jokes from American stand-up comedian Koy.



The joke and Taylor's reaction have garnered plenty of responses from social media users. There was much speculation as to whether the singer's boyfriend Kelce would speak out in defense of his partner.



Now, a friend of American footballer has claimed: "Travis is feeling sorry for not being there at the situation that made his girlfriend upset".

"The NFL star is regretting her decision to attend the game with the Chiefs over his girlfriend's star studded event on Sunday night."

The added: "He wanted to react to the Comedian, but Taylor asked her shun it."

Koy, who wasn't actually the first-choice host and got the gig after several higher profile names turned it down, could not exactly captivate the audience with his humor.



At one point during the night, the comedian targeted Swift with a joke relating to her new romance with Travis Kelce, saying: "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL is that at the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift."

The camera then panned round to the mucision who looked completely unimpressed, staring angrily back.