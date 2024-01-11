Jesse Palmer, ‘Bachelor’ Host, Welcomes First Baby With Wife Emely Fardo

Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo become parents

Jesse Palmer, is going to be a daddy.



The Bachelor host and his wife, who tied the knot in June 2020, recently welcomed a daughter named Ella Reine Palmer, their first child together.

"Our worlds have been forever changed," the couple wrote on Instagram Jan. 10. "Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude."

Jesse revealed that Emely might deliver birth at any time during Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's live wedding on January 4.

"I actually wasn't sure that I was going to make it here tonight and that's because my beautiful wife Emely is at home right now and we're expecting the birth of our very first child," he shared on air.

"Seriously, it could happen tonight."

"So Emely, I know you're at home watching. I love you so much. I miss you," Jesse, who hosted alongside Charity Lawson and Kathy Swarts, added.

"Please call me if you feel anything. I will leave here immediately, and I'll leave everything in the capable hands of my friends who I've enlisted to help me out here tonight."

Even though he managed to finish the two-hour show, the 45-year-old left the set as soon as the cameras stopped.

"I gotta get out of here because I'm about to be a dad," he said before leaving.

"Emely, I love you. I'm coming home right now. Good night, Bachelor Nation."

The retired NFL star reflected on fatherhood previously.

"Emely and I are just absolutely over the moon," he told E! News. "I'm nervous because I have two brothers and four nephews. We've never had a girl in the Palmer family up until this point."