Wiz Khalifa discusses about co-parenting his son with Amber Rose

Wiz Khalifao opens up about co-parenting his son with Amber Rose

Wiz Khalifa has recently discussed about co-parenting relationship with Amber Rose.



Speaking on Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the rapper, responded to a question about how he co-parents his 10-year-old son Sebastian with his former partner.

“It's good. It's fun. Well not fun, but like. I think I'm in a good situation with her as a co-parent,” said Wiz.

The rapper stated, “Especially through time. Things have just eased up and become a lot more enjoyable and just regular of a process.”

“All the irregular has been worked out and we're past everything that I think would cause people to be dysfunctional,” continued Wiz.

The rapper added, “So, at this point, it's way easier to just run things smoothly than it is for it not to be smooth.”

Earlier this month, Amber opened up about co-parenting on an episode of Tamron Hall.

“I think that me and Wiz are so, best friends now, that — we’re so far past being in love that I can say that now, right? It’s not like anything that we would circle back to or anything. We’re just friends and co-parents,” explained Amber.

Last year, Wiz and Amber celebrated their son’s birthday together and even shared a glimpse of celebration on social media.