'Vanderpump Rules' star Ariana Madix lays bare new year plans after Scandoval

Ariana Madix offered an insight into starting her New Year with a clean slate, as she looks forward to 2024 as a year full of hope for the Vanderpump Rules star.
Speaking to Page Six on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in New York City, Madix shared, "This year, it’s all just kind of a blank slate, baby.”
The Bravolebrity further highlighted that festivities used to quickly escalate for her, however, things have changed since she decided to "keep an open mindset" for the year.
“I mean, I honestly feel like I haven’t even really had a second to stop,” she continued. “I just think that this year really is one I don’t even know how to look ahead.”
The reality TV personality shed light on an unfavourable event last year, recalling that she was at the heart of a cheating scandal after finding out that her former boyfriend, Tom Sandoval had been cheating on her with a close friend, Raquel Leviss.
However, she has since moved on to bigger and better things, as she thrives in her both personal and professional life.
The television personality is set to make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Jan. 29.
Taylor Swift also exhibited dislike at Jo Koy’s one joke about singer and Travis Kelce’s romance
‘Can’t Get Enough’ seems to reflect on Jennifer Lopez’s marriages in fun way
Selena Gomez put the rumours about ‘Simple Dreams’-based biopic to rest on social media.
Ashley Judd recalls how she felt after finding her body following Naomi Judd’s suicide
Jennifer Lopez speaks highly of Brie Larson in a new interview
Reneé Rapp discusses about Rachel McAdams, who originated role of Regina George in 2004 comedy