Princess Kate sends powerful message to Meghan Markle on 42nd Birthday

Kate Middleton branded as King Charles' 'beloved' daughter-in-law amid royal family's growing rift with Meghan Markle.

In conversation with The Sun, royal expert Jennie Bond showered praise on the Princess of Wales for being a "shining star of a modern monarchy" on the occasion of her 42nd birthday.

She added, "I think Catherine has embraced her 40s and is now more comfortable in her skin and in her role than ever before. Some women may find their 40s intimidating, but Catherine is successful, confident and popular."

The royal expert lauded Prince William's wife for perfectly managing her royal and family duties. She said, "Kate is dividing her time between her children and a big role on the world stage."

"And she is doing it with composure, dignity and a wonderful common touch. She has nailed being royal and yet still relatable," Jennie continued

The expert shared that Catherine is the "shining star of a modern monarchy," and "it’s no surprise that King Charles refers to her as his ‘beloved daughter-in-law’."

On the other hand, Meghan and Prince Harry, who stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020, seemingly struggling to rebuild their crumbling careers.

Speaking of their endless 'moaning' against the royal family, royal expert Phil Dampier recently called them "figures of fun" amid the Golden Globes jibe.