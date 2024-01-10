Natalie Portman seemingly slips up about split with husband Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied tied the knot in 2012

Natalie Portman seemingly slipped up about her relationship status.

A recent interview with the Wall Street Journal suggested that the Black Swam star has officially split with her husband, Benjamin Millepied amid rumours of his alleged infidelity.

The article, published Monday, noted that Portman “lives in Paris with her two children,” clearly hinting that Millepied does not live with them.

Further fueling the divorce rumours was the fact that the Oscar-winner showed up to the Golden Globes on Sunday by herself – her ring finger bare of her wedding band.

Notably, the Star Wars alum has not worn her wedding ring for some time now.

For instance, she didn’t wear the ring on her 11-year wedding anniversary in August 2023, nor the following month when she was spotted taking a stroll with Millepied.

The pair – who have been married since 2012 – have yet to address the status of their relationship amid the brewing speculation of a split, which first sparked in mid-2023 following Millepied’s alleged affair with 25-year-old climate activist Camille Étienne.

“They have not split and are trying to work things out. Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him,” a source told Page Six at the time, with another one noting that Natalie is focusing on “protecting” her two kids – son Aleph and daughter Amalia.