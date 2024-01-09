Prince Harry regrets his 'unwise' decision

Prince Harry regret his 'unwise' decisions

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle sent shockwaves around the world when the couple announced that they would step down as working royals after spending six weeks away in Canada in 2020.

It was Harry's life's biggest regret that he announced his decision to step down from the institutional role without consulting with the Queen.

"I don't think he fully appreciated the impact the statement would have in terms of them not consulting the Queen. He regrets that," a source told The Telegraph.



William's younger brother, who had "blindsided" his grandmother with the announcement, broke many hearts with his surprise decision.



King Charles, Prince William and Kate reportedly cried in silence to mourn the exit, but vowed to keep their morals up to serve the nation with the same spirits.



The late Queen called an urgent family meeting, now known as the Sandringham Summit, to discuss the situation.

After the meeting, the late monarch issued a statement: "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of my family."

She also appeared supporting the couple's desire for a more independent life with her words as she acknowledged the difficulties they had faced due to intense public scrutiny as royals.

But after relocating to the US, Harry and Meghan generated a lot of the media storms and dropped several bombs on the palace.

Now, a source has claimed: "Harry is desperate to return to the royal fold, and regretting his unwise decision."