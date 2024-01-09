'Dominant' Kylie Jenner 'keeps her eyes' on Timothée Chalamet at Golden Globes

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made it to the headlines after their PDA at the star-studded 2024 Golden Globe Awards.



For the unversed, the Wonka actor brought the beauty mogul as his date at the prestigious award show.

The lovebirds exchanged several intimate moments which grabbed the attention of their fans.

Now, speaking of the couple's gestures, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that Kylie is completely 'smitten' with her boyfriend.

She said, "Kylie stands in the middle of the pose but not actively joining in, as though she feels this is an A-list actor moment only."

Judi added, "It would be romantic to say her eyes were on Timothée but the angle of her gaze suggests it's aimed further behind him, although her cheek-rounding smile still suggests a woman who is totally smitten."

However, earlier in conversation with The Sun, Judi claimed that the mother-of-two appeared 'dominant' as compared to 'uncomfortable' Timothée.

Speaking of the pair's public outings, the expert said, "Her gestures make her look dominant in this relationship while he looks like he’s going along for the ride, but still uncomfortable about all the reality-style feel of some of the PDAs."

Notably, in September 2023, Kylie and Timothée confirmed their relationship with their debut outing at Beyoncé’s star-studded Renaissance World Tour held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, LA.

Before Timothée, the reality TV star was romantically involved with rapper Travis Scott.

The former couple shares a five-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster and one-year-old son, Aire.