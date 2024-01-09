Jason Momoa’s wife Lisa Bonet files for divorce 2 Years After Split

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet to divorce after six years of marraige

Jason Momoa finally got a divorce filing from his estranged wife Lisa Bonet.



Two years after announcing their split, the couple have formally filed for divorce.

The couple, who tied the knot on October 7, 2017, announced their separation in a joint statement released in January 2022.

PEOPLE was able to obtain court paperwork indicating that Bonet has now filed for a dissolution of marriage, citing October 7, 2020, as the date of separation. She referred to intractable differences for a reason.

The two children of Bonet, 56, and the 44-year-old actor Aquaman are a son, Nakoa-Wolf, 15, and a daughter, Lola, 16.

Alongside her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, Bonet is also the mother to actress Zoë Kravitz.

Bonet requested joint child custody and requested no spousal support from either party in the filing.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," Bonet and Momoa said in a statement while announcing their split two years ago.

"And so," they added at the time, "we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."