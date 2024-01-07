Eva Longoria shares shocking revelation about directorial debut Flamin’ Hot

Eva Longoria's shocking revelation about Flamin' Hot movie

Eva Longoria has recently shared shocking revelation about her directorial debut Flamin’ Hot.



Speaking to PEOPLE at La Cena Los Angeles event, Eva opened up that she was getting a lifetime supply of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

“They just keep sending me the movie’s main snack — even though it's not my go-to craving anymore,” said the 48-year-old.

The Desperate Housewives alum mentioned that she is “not a big consumer of them,” though she “did grow up with them”.

“They're a staple in my pantry for sure,” added the actress.

Flamin' Hot dubbed as Eva’s directorial debut, which was released on Hulu in June 2023.

At the Austin, Texas, premiere of the movie in March 2023, Eva became emotional while discussing with PEOPLE about the project.

“I don't even have words. I'm so emotional right now. It's hard to do an interview,” stated the actress and director.

Eva continued, “This is my home state, so to premiere this movie in my home state [and] the fact that it's Flamin' Hot, about a Mexican American who is a hero in our community, to bring his story to the big screen — it's an honour and beyond exciting.”

After sharing first look of the movie prior to its release, Eva spilled to the outlet when Flamin’ Hot’s “script and story found its way to me and to my heart,” she thought to herself, “I have to tell this story”.

“I have such interest in all the themes that we explore in the movie: underdog story, rags to riches, adversity, and overcoming obstacles,” she explained at the time.

The actress mentioned, “It's one of those origin stories that makes you want to go buy the product. As opposed to, 'I'm never buying that again.’”

“It's a beautiful origin story that you go, 'Wow’,” added the actress.