Timothée Chalamet boasts ‘Made in Pakistan’ fashion during LA outing

Timothée Chalamet seemingly took style inspiration from Justin Bieber as he opted a fashionable piece from a Pakistani brand.
The Wonka actor, 28, was seen in casuals, dressed in a chocolate brown sweatshirt, paired with some maroon track pants and a black baseball cap, as he took a leisurely stroll in Los Angeles.
On his sweatshirt, the brand’s name was written in Urdu in a small logo on the left side. Meanwhile, on the back, the brand’s name was emblazoned in English in big bold letter and underneath it, ‘Made in Pakistan’, could visibly be seen.
The Call Me by Your Name actor’s fashion statement comes months after Bieber, 29, was seen wearing a light pink shirt with white embroidered flowers belongs to a Pakistani clothing brand in September.
The STAY hitmaker had posted a carousel of images on Instagram, in which he shared some highlights from his Tokyo trip with wife Hailey Bieber, 26, enjoying a relaxing vibe.
Just like Bieber, the Bones And All actor has been known for making bold fashion statements and donning gender fluid attires.
