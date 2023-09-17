Justin Bieber flaunts Pakistani brand during Tokyo trip with wife Hailey

Justin Bieber, who marked his fifth wedding anniversary with wife Hailey, showcased a surprising self-styled ensemble during his Tokyo trip.

The STAY hitmaker, 29, took to his Instagram to share a carousel of images, in which he poses with the Rhode Skin founder, 26, enjoying a relaxing vibe.

However, keen eyed fans noted that the singer’s light pink shirt with white embroidered flowers belongs to a Pakistani clothing brand called, Rastah.

Bieber was also seen sporting the shirt in his IG Stories , splayed out in the back of car seat and wearing a neon pink wig and accessorising with black shades.

He was also seen posing with Hailey, as she dons the pink wig over a black crop top and mini skirt, paired with a colourful waistcoat.

Bieber has been known to pull off some adventurous and quirky style statements. Most recently the singer showed up in a grey hoodie, sweat shorts and pair of bright yellow crocs over white socks to the extravagant soirée for his wife’s brand.

Meanwhile, in contrast, Hailey was glammed up in a chic red minidress for the party.