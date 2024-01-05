Elton John extends support to Kate Garraway amidst Derek Draper death

Kate Garraway shared the heartbreaking revelation that her husband had died after experiencing a heart attack

Elton John extended his support to Kate Garraway following the news of her husband Derek Draper's passing at the age of 56 on Friday.

Kate, a mother of two with Derek, a former political adviser, shared the heartbreaking revelation that her husband had died after experiencing a heart attack before Christmas, concluding a prolonged battle with Covid.

The Rocket Man hitmaker took to his Instagram stories to pen: 'My heart goes out to Kate, Darcey, William and the whole family following the passing of Derek. David, the boys and I are thinking of you and sending all our love.'

He also wrote on Kate's original announcement post, sweetly penning: 'So sorry to hear of this news, Kate. Love and thoughts to you and your family x'.

In April, Kate, Derek, and their children were present at Elton John's performance at the O2 Arena.

During the show, the 76-year-old hitmaker dedicated a song to the family. Kate disclosed that organizing the outing took months of planning due to Derek's compromised condition at that time.

Kate shared the news of Derek's passing on Instagram, revealing that she was holding his hand when he passed away on Wednesday night at a north London hospital.

Derek had been grappling with health challenges since contracting COVID-19 in 2020, experiencing a cardiac arrest in December. Kate spent Christmas at the hospital amidst his health struggles.