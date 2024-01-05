'Bruised' Meghan Markle desperate to come clean in rumoured memoir

Meghan Markle is eager to set the record straight following a “bruised” year that was 2023.

Speaking to Closer, royal author Tom Bower revealed the Duchess of Sussex might end up releasing a memoir in an attempt to come clean about soaring accusations against her, including her association with royal biographer Omid Scobie.

Infamously known as Meghan and Prince Harry’s ‘mouthpiece,’ Scobie launched scathing attacks at members of the royal family, including Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton, in book Endgame, released in November.

Royal experts as well as critics believed the royal author was aided by the Sussexes to get insider information on the Palace for the book.

“As she feels more and more bruised as the year goes on, Meghan is going to want to have her say," claimed Bower to the outlet. “Whereas Scobie was a disaster, she’s going to want to correct the impressions [that she collaborated on the book].”

“Meghan and Harry’s desperation will only get worse in the new year,” he added.

Reports of the former actress’ potential memoir initially surfaced in the wake of the Sussexes’ two-year deal with publishing company Penguin Random House.

The youngest son of King Charles also released his memoir, Spare in January last year under the publisher.