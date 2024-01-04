Fact Check: Jimmy Kimmel’s name drop in Epstein court documents fake?

A viral image of Jimmy Kimmel’s name appearing in the Epstein Court Documents have turned out to be fake.

In the widely-circulated image, the talk show host’s name appeared during what appeared to be a cross-questioning. The image racked up plenty of views on X, formerly Twitter.

The supposed screenshot from the newly released Jeffrey Epstein court documents, alleged Kimmel had sex with a girl at Epstein’s house in Palm Beach.

However, Journalist at BBC Shayan Sardarizadeh fact-checked the viral image and deemed it as fake.

In the original documents, Kimmel’s name doesn’t show up anywhere in the newly released documents, which are now available online for anyone to see.

The news comes after Kimmel slammed Aaron Rodgers for accusing him of having ties with the convicted paedophile and sex trafficker as court documents were set to be unsealed of the case.

On Tuesday, Rodgers, 40, appeared on the Pat McAfee Show, where he and the hosts began discussing the impending release of a list containing names of high-profile people rumoured to be associated with Epstein.

Sooner after the clip Kimmel sent out a scathing tweet denying any connection.

On Wednesday, Pat McAfee apologised for comments New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers made on his show about Kimmel and Epstein.

