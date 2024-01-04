Amber Heard shares glimpse of mom life with rare photo of daughter Oonagh

Amber Heard gave a sneak peek into her life as a working mom, sharing a rare photo of two-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige.

The In The Fire actress, 37, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a throwback photo in a carousel post following the release of her movie, Aquaman 2.

The first image shows Heard in fiery red hair of her character Meera in the DC movie. In the next photo, she is happily bottle-feeding her small child in what appeared to be her trailer.

In the sweet snap, Heard beams with a big smile while Oonagh looks up at her mom.

She wraps the carousel with of her seated in a vehicle, wearing a khaki-coloured jacket. Heard captioned the post as, “After all this time, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom made its splash (sorry, it’s too easy) [water droplets emoji].”

She continued, “Thank you to all of my fans for the overwhelming support and love in Mera’s AQ return. Thank you so much [heart emoji].”

Heard announced her daughter’s arrival in July 2021, three months after Oonagh was born via surrogate. She reportedly named the little girl after her mother, Paige.

In a lengthy post, Heard wrote that “four years ago, [she] decided [she] wanted to have a child. [She] wanted to do it on [her] own terms.”

Introducing her daughter, Heard dubbed her as the “beginning of the rest of my life.”