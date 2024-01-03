Cardi B paid ‘double’ than Offset in NYE performance after split

Cardi B and Offset paid 'differently' amid split

Cardi B and Offset’s New Year performance’s payments reportedly had a huge difference between them.



Offset and Cardi B recently split up due to rumours that he had an affair with the famous rapper. Subsequently, they were scheduled to perform on New Year's Eve at the same Miami hotel.

Page Six was informed by a source that Cardi earned a cool $1 million for her performance at the Fontainebleau's pool, but her ex only earned a “fraction” of that amount from LIV, the hotel's popular nightclub.

“She made at least double what Offset was paid,” the insider reported.

While Offset's tickets peaked at about $15,000, the most expensive ones for Cardi's performance sold for about $25,000.

Midway through December, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker announced her divorce from her six-year marriage to rapper Offset. Offset has refuted any cheating charges.

“I’ve been single for a minute now,” she said at the time. “I just don’t know how to tell the world.”

The WAP artist also launched an enraged tirade against the Migos musician, branding him a "b*tch," all because of a curse.

Despite their seeming disagreement, the ex-couple spent time together during the New Year's Eve countdown. They went to a club together after meeting at LIV with their different entourages.

But soon, the rapper made her intentions clear about reconciling with Offset.

“If it goes well, then we will be back together,” she said in an interview. “If it doesn’t go well, then it doesn’t go well, but I always want to keep the healthy relationship.”