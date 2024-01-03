Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to wed in 2024?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift reportedly put marriage plans in action

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who are so in love, have sparked marriage rumours with their whirlwind romance.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker and NFL star could be set to wed this year, as predictions see them taking their four month relationship to new heights.

Kelce and Swift began dating in September, and since then, the pair have been seen together often, with some fans even thinking the athlete declared his love for teh singer on New Year's Eve.

The the 'Shake It Off' star has attended several Kansas City Chiefs games in the NFL and Travis flew to Argentina to see Swift in concert as part of 'The Eras Tour'.

"When they can’t physically be together, they are constantly texting, calling, and FaceTiming. Taylor’s relationship with Travis is like nothing she’s ever experienced before. They got serious fairly quickly and she was proud to show off their relationship from the jump," an insider told US Weekly in December.



A second source added: "Travis and Taylor have been taking things day-by-day because his schedule is dependent on the season, but the plan is always to see each other as much as they can."



Travis has also reportedly put marriage plans in action as he was thought to have sought permission from Taylor's dad Scott last year, when Page Six reported a source as saying to the outlet: "Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring."