Dua Lipa goes blonde ahead of 'Argylle' release

Dua Lipa has sent the internet into a frenzy as she ditches her long red hair for a blonde bob ahead of her upcoming movie with Henry Cavill, Argylle.

The Levitating singer posted a carousel of photos on Instagram with the caption, “Hair & Make Up test for @argyllemovie ~ out in theaters Feb 2nd!! @marv_films”

The singer, 28, shared the stylish photos from a makeup studio where she apparently has taken a haircut and chic makeup look, depicting bold purple eyes with nude lips.

As for the singer’s work front, she will be seen in a movie directed by Matthew Vaughn, showcasing his signature slick action sequences and a unique haircut for Henry Cavill.

The movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, and Samuel L. Jackson.

This is Dua Lipa's second appearance in a feature film after debuting alongside John Cena in Barbie. The movie is set to hit theaters on February 2, 2024, and promises to be an exciting spy adventure.

Apart from this, the Levitating singer has also posted a string of selfies from her New Year’s Eve that she celebrated in Jaipur, India.