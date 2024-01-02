Andy Cohen refrains from drama with Ryan Seacrest on New Year

Andy Cohen gives up on the chance of drama with Ryan Seacrest on this New Year’s Eve. Alongside Anderson Cooper, the Bravo celebrity is back to present CNN's special from Times Square.

The hosts toast to the new year by taking shots of alcohol at the top of each hour; two years prior, Cohen and Cooper became visibly inebriated, particularly Cohen, who made fun of Seacrest while he was anchoring Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on ABC.

“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing,” Cohen said on the December 2021 special. “I’m sorry, but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.” Cohen later apologized on his SiriuxXM radio show.

However, when Cohen waved at Seacrest during the taping of the CNN hosts' specials in December 2022, Seacrest "did not turn around and wave" to him, according to a claim made by Seacrest on Live With Kelly and Ryan last year.

Later, Cohen claimed not to have known about the exchange, and to set the record straight, he appeared on Seacrest's radio program On Air With Ryan Seacrest while their separate specials were being taped.

Cohen wants to make sure that he and Seacrest don't misunderstand each other this year.

At the top of the hour, Cohen took an alcoholic shot and said: “Just want to point out I made a big effort. We waved at Seacrest. He saw us waving so he cannot go around saying that I dissed him.”

Cooper chimed in: “Don’t start it. Don’t even mention it.”

Replied Cohen: “I’m not starting it. I’m just keeping it real clean. We have waved. Connection has been made.”