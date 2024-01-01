King Charles could follow in Queen Margrethe's footsteps to abdicate to his son Prince William

Queen Margrethe of Denmark has sent shockwaves across the world with her announcement that she will abdicate to her son Prince Frederik in January after 52 years on throne, giving birth to several questions about the British monarchy and King Charles's reign.



The news came during the Danish Queen's New Year's eve speech on Sunday, when the 83-year-old revealed that her son, Crown Prince Frederik, will succeed her and become the new King of Denmark.



Some royal experts and historians have already claimed that King Charles III, who was officially crowned alongside his wife Queen Camilla in May 2023, is a 'caretaker' of the throne for his eldest son Prince William.

It emerges after Queen Margrethe made a surprising announcement of her abdication, saying: "I have decided that now is the right time. On 14 January 2024, 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father — I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I leave the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik," she said, per an English translation of the official speech transcription.



There have been speculations and predictions about King Charles's reign since he ascended to the throne following his mother Queen Elizabeth II's passing in September, 2022. Some believe that the 75-year-old is carrying out his duty to ensure the throne is there for future generations.

Charles, the oldest person to become king in British history, knows that his time is shorter and would try to do the best that he can.

Fortune teller Jemima Packington, who predicted the Queen’s death, claimed Charles will soon hand over the reign to heir to the throne William in near future. Some believe that Princess Kate's husband William could be the last ruling British monarch.

Some predict that Charles will possibly abdicate the throne due to his advanced age and his eldest son won't take his place due to some mysterious reasons. Harry may replace him.



Royal author Clive Irving told The Express that the King may 'retire' when he reaches 80 - in five years' time, adding that the monarch will spend the next five years 'repairing' the monarchy after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth and scandals involving his son Prince Harry and brother Prince Andrew.

However, insiders have told: "King Charles will not handing over the reign to his eldest son Prince William, who's heir apparent to the throne, before succeeding in his mission to make peace between the two feuding brothers."