Prince Harry, Meghan Markle forced to ‘prove their worth’ with notable projects

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to prove their worth in 2024 with their involvement in some notable projects.



As per PR expert Nick Ede, the Montecito couple needs to use the new year tactfully in order to remain in positive headlines.

While discussing Mr Ede's remarks, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield shared, "...as PR expert Nick Ede told the Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan have a lot of work to do in 2024."



She added, "He says the Duke and Duchess [of Sussex] haven't proven their worth."

Kinsey continued, "They haven't won any Oscars or Emmys or written screenplays, they've done nothing to warrant their fame they think they deserve [and] that's the biggest problem he said."

It is pertinent to mention that 2023 proved to be a difficult year for Harry and Meghan.

From Prince Harry's tell-all memoir Spare to the latest 'racist royals' claims made by Omid Scobie in his book Endgame, the couple appeared in a bad light.



In conversation with Sky News Australia, the Daily Mirror’s Royal Editor Russell Myers talked about the controversies surrounding the California-based couple.



He said, "What has happened with Harry and Meghan has been an absolute bonfire. Not only trashing their reputations but their relationships with the Royal Family."