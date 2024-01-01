Rachel Leviss 'eternally grateful for second chance' as she rings in 2024

Rachel Leviss previously opted out of appearing on Vanderpump Rules Season 11

Rachel Leviss admitted that she desperately needed help in the wake of ‘hardest year’ that was 2023.

The 29-year-old reality star took to Instagram to post a selfie alongside a lengthy caption to cap off the tumultous year.

After expressing regret over the decisions she made over the year, Leviss jotted down her resolutions for new year, including a vow to be a “better friend to the ones close in my life.”

“2023 hands down has been the hardest year yet,” she began the caption. “My life had become completely unmanageable and I was so far down the rabbit hole of making bad decisions that I NEEDED help.

Leviss continued: “I’m so blessed I was able to get the help I needed. Now, I finally feel like I’m seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”

“As we set intentions into the new year, I vow to be a better friend to the ones close in my life. To those that have stood by me through my darkest days, I will always remember and cherish you.”

“Eternally grateful for a second chance. Here’s to an epic 2024!” she added.

For the unversed, the Vanderpump Rules alum was shoved under the spotlight after her months-long affair with the series’ co-star and her best friend Ariana Madix’s then-boyfriend Tom Sandoval was exposed in March.

She later appeared during the season 10 reunion with Andy Cohen, where she was brutally slammed by her reality show castmates for betraying Madix.

Leviss eventually got herself checked into a mental health facility after confessing to her addiction with unhealthy patterns, including co-dependency, in an apology post on social media.

The television personality also opted out of filming Vanderpump Season 11 with her former castmates.