Ed Sheeran recaps 2023 with Odinson Chris Hemswoth and Mjolnir

Ed Sheeran and Chris Hemsworth reunite for new year

Ed Sheeran said goodbye to 2023 and entered 2024 in superhero style.



In a picture featured in his 2023 recap, Ed Sheeran displayed his love for Marvel by clutching Mjolnir, the hammer of Thor, on Sunday. The shot was posted on his Instagram account.

The singer, 32, was seen in the photo holding the handle of the Norse god's trademark sword beside actor Chris Hemsworth, who plays the superhero.

The singer recently shared a romantic photo of himself and his wife Cherry on social media. He also included a little note in the caption, saying, "Have a good one yeah nice one love you."

When the two met in February of this year, Sheeran gave the superhero's weapon in exchange for one of his guitars.

'I'll make this guitar sing like no other and you swing that hammer with all your soul,' the forty-year-old actor wrote on his Instagram account after sharing a video of their encounter. "Love you brother!"

When the Cabin in the Woods actor gave Sheeran Mjonir in the video, he referred to it as "my own weapon of choice."

"[I'm] really into trading trade tools for trade tools," the hitmaker added.

After giving Hemsworth one of the guitars he had previously played live, the songwriter made a joke about them switching careers.

Sheeran continued by sharing a sketch of the courtroom that seemed to show him strumming a guitar during his copyright trial that was held in April of last year.

The heirs of Ed Townsend, who co-wrote Marvin Gaye's smash song Let's Get It On, brought the performance to court, claiming that the singer had lifted sections of the tune for his song Thinking Out Loud.

The songwriter eventually prevailed in his lawsuit after performing for the court during his trial.

The Grammy Award-winning performer shared multiple photos of himself working with other musicians as he wrapped up his performance.