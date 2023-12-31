Married At First Sight stars Tayah Victoria, Adam Aveling officially announce their marriage

Married At First Sight stars Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling are officially married now
The couple celebrated their real-life wedding over the weekend.
Having initially met on the Channel 4 reality show in 2021, where the marriages aren't legally binding, they have continued to thrive in their relationship.
On Sunday, the electrician and estate agent, who have a daughter together, announced their joyous wedding news and posted a photo of their beautiful rings.
Tayah penned in the caption: 'Finishing the year off strong, 28/12/23', as their pals rushed to congratulate them.
Speaking to OK! Magazine about their wedding plans, Adam said in November: 'I'm really excited about it, it's going to be a magical day, a Christmas wedding and everyone will dressed up in black tie.'
Tayah added: 'This wedding will be a lot more special, we could only have six people at our MAFS wedding so I'm looking forward to having all of our friends and family in the same room celebrating such a magical day and actually making it legal.
Tayah announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post back in April 2022.
