Meghan Markle’s ‘irresponsible’ move damaged trust with royals

Meghan Markle may have been careless in her animosity towards the royal family which may have completely damaged chances of reconciliation.

In the wake of the emerged race row, the former Suits actress has been accused of feeding information to royal author Omid Scobie, who penned the bombshell memoir, Endgame.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams s of the view that the release of Scobie’s book Endgame delivered a blow to the couple’s relationship with the monarchy and it reflects on their careless attitude.

“Endgame clearly illustrates how utterly irresponsible the Sussexes are,” Fitzwilliams said. “The Sussexes are totally untrustworthy in my view. They are best staying away in Montecito.”

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have distanced themselves from Scobie’s explosive royal book, Fitzwilliams opined that it has not made a difference.

“Frankly, it is at rock bottom,” he said of the Sussexes’ ties with the royal family.

Previously, Meghan admitted that her former press secretary, Jason Knauf, provided information to royal authors for their book.

In 2021, the Duchess of Sussex apologised in court for failing to remember authorising a senior aide to brief Scobie and his co-author Carolyn Durand when they were working on Finding Freedom.