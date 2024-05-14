Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make 'bold statement' in reaction to King's decision

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make 'bold statement' after King Charle's snub

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who recently concluded their successful Nigeria trip, have seemingly sent a clear message to King Charles about their royal status, according to an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are showing they want to be royals 'on their own terms,' royal expert Tom Quinn has claimed.

The author, in talks with the Mirror, went on claiming that Meghan and Harry's latest trip to Nigeria reveals they don't need King Charles' permission to be working royals as they want to do it on their own terms.

After King's snub to not meet Harry during his trip to the UK, Meghan and Harry visited Nigeria on the invitation of the country's highest-ranking military official, Christopher Musa.

The British High Commissioner Richard Montgomery confirmed the Sussexes were not visiting Nigeria on official business, but royal author Tom Quinn claims the visit seemed to be "a bold statement that they refuse to accept they are no longer working royals."

According to the expert, the trip left Charles and William "scratching their heads" and thinking of ways to "control this nightmare situation" as Mr Quinn noted: "When you look at what Harry and Meghan got up to on their Nigeria visit it is easy to see why the senior royals are worried. Everything you might expect from an official royal visit was there – the receptions, the visits to schools and charities, to wounded soldiers and the disabled.



"Meghan and Harry's speeches and their whole attitude has been designed to give the impression that they are still fully paid-up royals and William and his father King Charles don't like it one bit. For Charles and William, it's as if Meghan and Harry are saying, 'We don't need your permission to be working royals – we will do it on our own terms whenever and wherever we like.'"

The expert went on claiming that the monarch was angered by Harry and Meghan's trip and is doing everything in his power to stop it happening again, suggesting "King Charles is in a terrible bind – he would love to strip Meghan and Harry of their royal titles, but fears this will look vindictive.

Tom revealed King might use "back channels" in order to "try to block" harry and Meghan's any future trips to other commonwealth countries, adding that it has now become the King's number one priority."