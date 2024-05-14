Greta Gerwig shares her two cents on #MeToo movement at Cannes Film Festival

Greta Gerwig reflects on #MeToo movement at this year's Cannes Film Festival

Greta Gerwig has recently discussed about #MeToo movement in France at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.



"I think people in the community of movies telling us stories and trying to change things for the better is only good," said the Barbie director at the jury press conference on opening day of the festival, via Variety.

Greta stated, "I have seen substantive change in the American film community, and I think it’s important that we continue to expand that conversation."

"So, I think it’s only moving everything in the correct direction. Keep those lines of communication open," she added.

Interestingly, Greta served as the president of this year’s competition jury, which will be awarding the prestigious Palme d’Or at the end of the 11-day festival that started on Tuesday night.

Reflecting on the movement, Greta further said, "I can’t speak to the timelines with movements like this. It’s evolving all the time, it’s not something that’s a destination we all reach together. It’s something we keep discussing and and figuring out how we want our industry in cinema to be."

However, the female director mentioned that one of the "positive outcomes of the #MeToo movement was the rise of intimacy coordinators that are now being built into films".

"I think of it in the same way as a stunt coordinator or fight coordinator. It’s an art, it’s about being building a safe environment," stated the 40-year-old.